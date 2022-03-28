ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 slips as energy stocks fall on China worries

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

London’s FTSE 100 ended lower on Monday, as gains in consumer staples on the back of weaker pound were countered by weaker energy stocks as oil prices fell on China demand worries.

After rising as much as 0.75%, the blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.1% lower, with oil majors BP Plc and Shell Plc down nearly 2.5% each.

Oil prices dropped more than $6 as fears grew over weaker fuel demand in China after financial hub Shanghai’s lockdown to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Shares in global companies including Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser rose 1.2% and 2.9% respectively, and were among top boosts supported by weaker pound.

“Europe is probably benefiting slightly from the pullback we’re seeing in energy markets… but ultimately, I don’t feel like positions have massively changed from late last week, which is kind of a sit-and-wait period,” said Craig Erlam, a senior analyst at OANDA.

Investors were focused on Ukraine and Russia’s first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks on Monday, but a senior U.S. official said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises to end the war.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said swings in commodity markets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine posed a risk to financial stability and the challenges facing the world economy are bigger than after the global financial crisis.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index advanced 0.5%, boosted by travel and leisure stocks.

Among individual stocks, Barclays declined 4.1% after the lender disclosed around a 450 million pound ($591.80 million) loss on mishandled bond trades and said this meant it would have to delay a share buyback.

Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce tumbled 10.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after a near 20% surge on Friday.

London's FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 slips as energy stocks fall on China worries

Shehbaz Sharif will be opposition's nominee for PM post, announces Zardari

NA session adjourned after Shehbaz tables no-confidence motion

Another record low: Pakistan's rupee crosses 182 level in inter-bank market

Pakistan offers ‘unlimited’ export potential, says Dr Baqir

Late recovery at PSX pushes KSE-100 close to 44,000

Dubai sees best day in nearly 4 months; Egypt sinks 2%

Biden budget seeks $6.9bn to aid Ukraine, bolster NATO

Oil slides on concerns of weaker Chinese demand

Israel's US, Arab partners close ranks on Iran and urge Palestine talks

Not aware of letter PM referred to in his address: Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories