ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mixed as markets monitor Ukraine talks

AFP 28 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday as markets monitored Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while oil prices retreated on worries over lower energy demand.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv’s negotiators were studying a Russian demand for Ukrainian neutrality, which the ex-Soviet country had previously rejected.

Meanwhile, oil prices pulled back as the eastern half of Shanghai went into lockdown following the latest Covid-19 outbreak, reviving worries about petroleum demand.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors shelter from twin declines in US stocks, bonds

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 34,708.92.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 4,542.10, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 14,258.87.

After a rocky start to 2022, stocks have done better the last two weeks, in part due to investor views that equities were oversold.

This week’s economic calendar includes the March government jobs report and an update on consumer confidence.

Among individual companies, Tesla jumped 6.0 percent as the electric car maker announced plans for a stock split.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks mixed as markets monitor Ukraine talks

Shehbaz Sharif will be opposition's nominee for PM post, announces Zardari

NA session adjourned after Shehbaz tables no-confidence motion

Another record low: Pakistan's rupee crosses 182 level in inter-bank market

Pakistan offers ‘unlimited’ export potential, says Dr Baqir

Late recovery at PSX pushes KSE-100 close to 44,000

Not aware of letter PM referred to in his address: Sheikh Rashid

Dubai sees best day in nearly 4 months; Egypt sinks 2%

Oil slides on concerns of weaker Chinese demand

Israel's US, Arab partners close ranks on Iran and urge Palestine talks

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

Read more stories