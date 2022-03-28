ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
Hong Kong stocks rise, Shanghai gains tempered by lockdown

AFP 28 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended with big gains Monday as traders await Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks, though Shanghai eked out only minimal gains after officials said they would put the city into a phased lockdown.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.31 percent, or 280.09 points, to 21,684.97.

Hong Kong stocks begin marginally higher

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.26 points, to 3,214.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.82 percent, or 17.23 points, to 2,096.50.

