Pakistan

Not aware of 'threat letter': Sheikh Rashid

  • Statement comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan said government being threatened in writing
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Mar, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that he is unaware of the "threat letter" that Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to in his speech at the PTI rally on Sunday.

Rashid was talking about the piece of paper that the PM had held out at the rally, stating it was evidence of a foreign conspiracy agianst him. "If anyone has any doubt, I can show the letter to him but it would be off the record,” the PM had said.

Addressing a conference on Monday, Sheikh Rashid also said that PM Khan has proved his popularity among the masses through the mammoth gathering yesterday, adding that the PML-N failed to attract a crowd to its rally.

Regarding the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Rashid said that if the motion is tabled today (March 28), voting will be held on Monday (April 4). He said there will be more clarity on the issue during the period of March 29- March 31, but that the situation could change even an hour before the voting.

"It is the opposition, and not the government, that needs to show the strength of 172 lawmakers," he said, referring to the majority of MNA votes needed for the motion against the PM to be succesful.

He also shared that the PM had turned down his proposal to call fresh elections, dissolve the Punjab Assembly and impose governor's rule in Sindh.

Voting on no-confidence motion against PM likely on April 4: Sheikh Rashid

On Sunday, PM addressed to a mammoth crowd of hundreds of thousands of people who gathered in the capital on his call in the wake of the no-confidence motion moved against him by the joint opposition.

During his address, the PM said that foreign powers – through use of money and local politicians – are making attempts to topple his government like they did with former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The PM took out a piece of paper from the pocket of his black waistcoat, claiming it as evidence, said: “We got to know about it [foreign conspiracy] a few months back."

“We know from where attempts are being made to pressure us…we’ve been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest no matter what,” he declared.

US-led West seeks to topple PTI govt?

In the same breath, he continued that desperate efforts are being made to topple his government, as “mega amount of money is being pumped in from abroad and our people are being used”.

“Our people are being used in dirty trade as some of them are involved in it unintentionally while others have jumped into it quite intentionally,” he said without naming anyone.

However, he did say that he would name them any time in future as he had no fear in doing so, adding “that’s enough for now”.

Pakistan Sheikh Rashid no confidence move

