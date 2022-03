LONDON: European stock markets opened higher Monday on hopes for Ukraine-Russia peace talks, but gains were capped by China’s phased Shanghai lockdown.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,498.97 points compared with Friday’s closing level.

European stocks waver at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 1.2 percent to 14,482.65 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.9 percent to 6,609.84.