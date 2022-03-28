ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
AVN 87.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.7%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
FNEL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.03%)
GGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
GTECH 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.74%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.41%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.3%)
TPLP 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TREET 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
TRG 77.31 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.54%)
UNITY 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,364 Increased By 13.3 (0.31%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 120.9 (0.78%)
KSE100 43,635 Increased By 84.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,687 Increased By 29.3 (0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan touches two-week low after Shanghai orders two-stage lockdown

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened on Monday to a near two-week low against the dollar, as investor sentiment soured on heightened worries about economic disruption from COVID-19 after Shanghai took fresh lockdown measures.

The Chinese financial hub of 26 million people launched a planned two-stage lockdown, closing bridges and tunnels, and limiting highway traffic as it scrambled to combat a surge of local infections.

Both onshore and offshore yuan sank to their weakest levels since March 15, with many currency traders eyeing the psychologically critical level of 6.4 as the next target.

Yuan firms, but hawkish Fed, capital outflows haunt Chinese assets

“The tough measures suggested that the virus conditions were quite serious and dragged the yuan lower,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3732 per dollar, 7 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.3739, but 13 pips weaker than Reuters’ estimate of 6.3719.

By midday, the onshore yuan was changing hands at 6.3748, 85 pips softer than the previous late session close, while its offshore counterpart traded at 6.3906.

“Concerns about (the impact of) China’s zero-COVID strategy on production, as well as already anaemic consumption, weighed on yuan sentiment, prompting calls for monetary policy to support credit and stabilise growth,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

The currency weakness came as major economies, including the United States, are set to tighten monetary policy, a move that would hamper China’s yield advantage and trigger risks of capital outflow.

“The yuan depreciation is the result, rather than the cause, of foreign investors’ decision to reduce their holdings (of Chinese assets),” said Guan Tao, global chief economist at BOC International and former official at the FX regulator.

He added that if foreigners’ concerns could not be resolved immediately, money would not flow back to China in the short term, even if the currency is stabilised.

The yield gap between China’s benchmark 10-year government bonds and their US counterpart was at about 28 basis points on Monday morning, the lowest level since November 2018.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 99.132 from the previous close of 98.789.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan touches two-week low after Shanghai orders two-stage lockdown

US-led West seeks to topple PTI govt?

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown exacerbates fear of weaker demand

Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

MPCL commences first gas from Tipu compartment of 'Goru B' reservoir

UAE will work with OPEC+ to stabilise oil market, says energy minister

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Read more stories