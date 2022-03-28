ANL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
ASL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
AVN 87.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.72%)
GGGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
MLCF 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 30.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
TELE 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
TREET 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.9%)
TRG 75.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WAVES 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.69%)
BR30 15,281 Decreased By -137 (-0.89%)
KSE100 43,321 Decreased By -229.9 (-0.53%)
KSE30 16,540 Decreased By -117.6 (-0.71%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s Sinopec sees no impairment risk of Russian assets

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: China’s state oil and gas major Sinopec Corp sees no immediate risk of impairment of the firm’s assets in Russia amid the Ukraine crisis, a top company executive said on Monday.

Reuters reported on Friday that Sinopec Group, parent of Sinopec Corp, stalled on a new gas chemical project and natural gas marketing venture, heeding a government call for caution as sanctions mount over the invasion of Ukraine.

“Currently the company’s operations and business in Russia are largely running smooth and there are no signs of asset impairment,” Sinopec’s President Yu Baocai told investors and reporters during a call following its 2021 earnings release.

Yu sidestepped questions about company’s interest in purchasing Russian oil and gas. Sinopec has been a top buyer of Russian crude oil, which is now facing steep discounts as sanction-wary buyers shied away.

Sinopec, which reported its biggest profit in a decade for 2021, will prioritize growing oil and gas production, cashing in on oil prices that have gained 51% this year amid fears of supply disruption in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

China’s Sinopec pauses Russia projects, Beijing wary of sanctions

“The high oil prices represent a good opportunity to raise oil and gas production and profitability,” said Sinopec’s chairman, Ma Yongsheng, who reaffirmed a long-term strategy to maintain “relatively high” growth in natural gas, output of which expanded 12% last year.

Part of the record $31 billion in capital spending planned for 2022 would go toward more discoveries in geologically difficult shale oil and gas resources, Ma said.

Separately, Sinopec pledged to cut methane emission intensity - a measure of methane emissions relative to natural gas throughput - by 50% in 2025 versus 2020 levels.

Under of a goal of becoming a carbon-neutral energy provider by 2050, Sinopec has achieved “remarkable progress” in hydrogen energy, including developing hydrogen retail network and making so-called green hydrogen from solar and wind power, Ma said.

He did not offer a detailed update on that front. Sinopec last year vowed to spend $4.6 billion on hydrogen energy by 2025, including making 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen between 2021 and 2025, a target that now appears overly ambitious against a latest national target of 100,000-200,000 tonnes by 2025.

The company also said it achieved 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) worth of inventory gains in crude oil and refined fuel over last year.

Sinopec Corp

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Sinopec sees no impairment risk of Russian assets

US-led West seeks to topple PTI govt?

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown raises fears over drop in demand

Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

MPCL commences first gas from Tipu compartment of 'Goru B' reservoir

Maryam accuses PM of using taxpayers’ money to organise his rallies

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Read more stories