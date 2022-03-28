ANL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
ASL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
AVN 87.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.72%)
GGGL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
GGL 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
MLCF 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 30.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.97%)
TRG 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.37%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
WAVES 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,319 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.71%)
BR30 15,278 Decreased By -139.8 (-0.91%)
KSE100 43,318 Decreased By -232.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 16,534 Decreased By -123.8 (-0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

AFP 28 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after nine straight sessions of gains, as investors closely watched developments in Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.39 percent or 110.87 points at 28,038.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.06 percent or 1.14 points to 1,980.33.

“Profit-taking sales are likely” even though rallies on Wall Street should support investor sentiment, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US gains

The Dow and S&P 500 closed in positive territory in New York on Friday, ending a mixed week of trading amid high inflation and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The tech-rich Nasdaq index fell, however, as the gap between long and short-term US Treasury bonds narrowed – a sign of the uncertainty investors are grappling with as they ponder the prospects for global growth.

“Risk assets so far are proving extremely resilient” despite the surge in US yields, said Tapas Strickland, senior economist at National Australia Bank.

“One factor helping risk assets may be some indication by Russia of de-escalating,” he added.

In early Asian trade, the dollar fetched 122.25 yen against 122.17 yen in New York late Friday.

Sony Group was down 0.58 percent at 12,780 yen after a report said it will soon announce a subscription service for its PlayStation game business.

SoftBank Group was down 1.07 percent at 5,344 yen after reports said the investment giant is finalising bank loans worth up to $10 billion ahead of a planned initial public offering of the UK-based chip designer Arm.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial was up 0.16 percent at 796.5 yen after a report said three major Japanese banks will stop dollar-denominated transactions with Russia’s largest bank in line with US sanctions on Moscow.

Tokyo stocks

