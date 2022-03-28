Hong Kong stocks begin marginally higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Monday morning with small gains following a hefty loss at the end of last week, though Shanghai fell after officials announced a phased Covid lockdown of China’s biggest city.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 17.32 points, to 21,422.20.

Hong Kong stocks start lower

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.84 percent, or 27.07 points, to 3,185.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.71 percent, or 14.94 points, to 2,098.80.