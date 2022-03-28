ANL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
ASL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
AVN 87.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.72%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
GGL 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.97%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
TPLP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.67%)
TREET 29.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.93%)
TRG 74.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.55%)
UNITY 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
WAVES 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.92%)
YOUW 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,273 Decreased By -144.8 (-0.94%)
KSE100 43,319 Decreased By -232.6 (-0.53%)
KSE30 16,536 Decreased By -121.6 (-0.73%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Hong Kong stocks begin marginally higher

AFP 28 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Monday morning with small gains following a hefty loss at the end of last week, though Shanghai fell after officials announced a phased Covid lockdown of China’s biggest city.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 17.32 points, to 21,422.20.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.84 percent, or 27.07 points, to 3,185.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.71 percent, or 14.94 points, to 2,098.80.

Hong Kong stocks begin marginally higher

