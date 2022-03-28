Australian shares rally for fifth day as iron ore strength boosts miners

Australian shares rose on Monday, led by miners on strong iron ore prices, as investors assessed interest rate hikes and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though subdued technology stocks limited gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% to 7,431.80 by 2356 GMT, extending its gains to a fifth straight session and hitting its highest level since Jan. 18.

The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Friday.

The Australian metals and mining index climbed 1.4% to hit a more than seven-month high, as iron ore futures extended gains for the second straight session and posted their fourth weekly gain on Friday.

Heavyweights Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group rose between 1.3% and 1.9%. Financials gained 0.5%, with the country’s four largest banks advancing between 0.5% and 0.8%.

Energy stocks were marginally up 0.2%, despite oil prices falling on prospects of a drop in fuel demand in China.

Major oil and gas explorer Woodside Petroleum added 0.4%, while Santos was down 0.1%.

Bucking the overall positive trend, the technology index retreated 1.7% in its third consecutive session of losses.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc, WiseTech Global and Xero declined between 2.3% and 3.4%.

Shares of Star Entertainment Group fell as much as 1.9% after the casino operator’s Chief Executive Officer Matt Bekier tendered his resignation.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,038.66.