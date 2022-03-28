ANL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
ASL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
AVN 87.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
FFL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.72%)
GGGL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
GGL 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
MLCF 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.38%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 30.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.94%)
TELE 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
TREET 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.9%)
TRG 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.37%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
WAVES 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,319 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.71%)
BR30 15,278 Decreased By -139.8 (-0.91%)
KSE100 43,318 Decreased By -232.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 16,534 Decreased By -123.8 (-0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Australian shares rally for fifth day as iron ore strength boosts miners

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

Australian shares rose on Monday, led by miners on strong iron ore prices, as investors assessed interest rate hikes and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though subdued technology stocks limited gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% to 7,431.80 by 2356 GMT, extending its gains to a fifth straight session and hitting its highest level since Jan. 18.

The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Friday.

Australian shares rise on Wall St strength; banks, tech stocks jump

The Australian metals and mining index climbed 1.4% to hit a more than seven-month high, as iron ore futures extended gains for the second straight session and posted their fourth weekly gain on Friday.

Heavyweights Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group rose between 1.3% and 1.9%. Financials gained 0.5%, with the country’s four largest banks advancing between 0.5% and 0.8%.

Energy stocks were marginally up 0.2%, despite oil prices falling on prospects of a drop in fuel demand in China.

Major oil and gas explorer Woodside Petroleum added 0.4%, while Santos was down 0.1%.

Bucking the overall positive trend, the technology index retreated 1.7% in its third consecutive session of losses.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc, WiseTech Global and Xero declined between 2.3% and 3.4%.

Shares of Star Entertainment Group fell as much as 1.9% after the casino operator’s Chief Executive Officer Matt Bekier tendered his resignation.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,038.66.

Australian shares

