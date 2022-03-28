Dengue: Cantt authorities directed to utilise all resources

RAWALPINDI: The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) have been directed to utilize all available resources to control dengue in cantt areas.

According to a RCB spokesman, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) RCB, Naveed Nawaz had warned the officials concerned that negligence on their part would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken on violations the instructions. All officials had been instructed to work hard to control the situation, he added. Solid steps were also being taken to prevent dengue in all housing societies in Cantt areas.

Special teams would also be formed on an emergency basis in view of the possible spread of dengue mosquitoes. The ACEO had also directed the authorities concerned that special attention should also be given to the public awareness campaign against dengue.