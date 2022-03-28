ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
KFC announces title sponsorship for Pakistan-Australia ODI series

Press Release 28 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Food retail giant KFC, continuing their strong association with cricket has announced the title sponsorship of the ODI series of historical Australia’s tour to Pakistan, “KFC ODI Series – Pak Vs. Australia”. The series consists of 3 ODI matches which will be played in Gaddafi stadium Lahore, starting on March 29th, 2022.

The brand has a rich history of endorsing the game globally. From sponsoring Australia’s Big Bash League since its inception to introducing the Mini-Cricket Programme in South Africa, and bagging the official sponsorship of the Abu Dhabi T10 League,KFC can be credited for enriching the future of the game in multiple countries.

Now, with becoming the title sponsors of the Pakistan and Australia ODI series, the brand is playing a pivotal role in reinvigorating the nation’s favorite game.

Unveiling of the sponsorship plaque was doing jointly by Zakir Khan, Director International Cricket – Pakistan Cricket Board, and Noor Alam, Chief Marketing Officer – KFC Pakistan.

Noor Alam, CMO, KFC Pakistan, said, “Finding ways to excite and delight Pakistanis is a top priority at KFC Pakistan, and what better to excite this country than bringing back international cricket after 22 long years.I hope all our Pakistani cricket fanatics celebrate the return of this great sport to our local stadiums and continue being our inspiration towards making the impossible happen.”

Earlier, KFC has had a massive impact in regional and international cricket. From sponsoring the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to endorsing domestic teams such as Southern Punjab and Karachi Premiere League, KFC is responsible for bringing a crispy revival to Pakistani cricket.

The second and third ODI will be played on March 31 and April 2 respectively at the same venue.

