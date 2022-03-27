ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,345
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,900
31024hr
Sindh
574,730
Punjab
504,841
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,023
KPK
218,898
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies beat England by 10 wickets to win 3rd Test and series

AFP 27 Mar, 2022

ST. GEORGE’S: West Indies crushed England by 10 wickets to win the third Test and claim the three-match series on Sunday.

Set just 28 for victory after dismissing the tourists for 120 in their second innings, openers Kraigg Brathwaite (20) and John Campbell (6) knocked off the runs inside five overs.

The first two Tests in Antigua and Barbados had ended in tame draws.

England were dismissed for 204 in their first innings while West Indies made 297.

All-rounder Kyle Mayers starred in the demolition of the England second innings with impressive figures of 5-18.

However, it was wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua da Silva who was named man of the match for his undefeated 100 in West Indies’ first innings.

“The emotion is still there - 100%. I’ve dreamt of this moment and hopefully it isn’t the last time I win this award,” he said.

“I wanted to trust my tailenders - all the credit goes to them. I can’t thank them enough. It is because of them that I’ve won this award.”

Defeat was particularly painful for England skipper Joe Root whose job will come under more pressure following the Ashes debacle in Australia.

“I’ve made it quite clear at the start of this game and tour that I want to take this team forward,” said Root to BT Sport.

“I don’t think it’s ever in your hands and I feel like the group are behind me. We’re doing quite a lot of good things - we just need to turn that into results now.”

England West Indies 10 wickets win

Comments

1000 characters

West Indies beat England by 10 wickets to win 3rd Test and series

Imran Khan will be ultimate winner, says Sheikh Rashid

Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Govt using taxpayers' money on PTI rally: Maryam Nawaz

Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms

Pakistan ODIs 'challenging' for depleted Australia: Zampa

Taliban ban women in Afghanistan from flying without male chaperone

Shanghai to impose phased Covid-19 lockdown: government

Whoever Nawaz meets in London is in the country's larger interest: Maryam

Russia sanctions could be eased with peace, guarantees: UK's Truss

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen despite rebel truce

Read more stories