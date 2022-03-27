PM Imran set to commence address at Parade Ground, Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to commence his address at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) “historic gathering” at Parade Ground in Islamabad as thousands of party workers assembled in the federal capital from all over the country to show support to the leader by holding a “million-man” rally ahead of the no-confidence vote.

Addressing the crowd, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said PM Imran Khan has told the world that "we are ready to become partners for peace but Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty".

In an audio message released on Twitter earlier, PM Imran termed March 27 a day of the “battle for Pakistan”.

In the message, PM Imran had said: “We have not taken to the streets to save PTI, we are out to fight the battle for Pakistan.”

He urged people to leave for the venue at the earliest to avoid traffic gridlocks, adding that PTI will make history.

Social media platforms have been abuzz in anticipation of PM Imran's rally with the ruling party's supporters sharing videos and pictures of their journey towards Islamabad.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood led the rally from Lahore.

Provincial Minister Iqbal Wazir led a convoy of hundreds of vehicles from North Waziristan to Islamabad.

A PTI Sindh caravan, led by Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, had reached Islamabad on March 26.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid warned the opposition parties against creating unrest in Islamabad.

While reiterating complete security to the opposition rally, he categorically said that no one would be allowed to stage sit-in in the federal capital.

The minister said that 15,000 personnel of Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and police were deputed to maintain law and order in the capital.

He said that Srinagar Highway has been handed over to the Rangers and FC personnel and it was good omen that Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) has shifted its stage to H-9 Bazar from the highway.

Rashid said that permission was given to JUI-F for today's rally only, adding that no application is yet submitted for the party's rally planned for tomorrow.

The minister said that PML-N has sought permission to hold a rally at the Srinagar Highway but was not allowed as the Apex Court and High Court have already directed the Interior Ministry and local administration to keep all main thoroughfare including Srinagar Highway opened. The courts’ directions would be strictly followed, he added.

He said that complete security would be provided to the rallies but no one would be allowed to block the roads or enter the Red Zone.

