ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,345
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,900
31024hr
Sindh
574,730
Punjab
504,841
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,023
KPK
218,898
Resurgent England crush Bangladesh to make World Cup semi-finals

AFP 27 Mar, 2022

WELLINGTON: England cruised into the Women’s World Cup semi-finals with a crushing 100-run victory over Bangladesh in their final group stage match in Wellington on Sunday.

It sealed a dramatic resurgence for the defending champions who had been on the brink of elimination after losing their first three matches in the 50-over competition.

They then won all of their remaining four games to secure a place in the top four.

The comprehensive win saw them overtake the West Indies to join top qualifiers Australia and South Africa in the knockout stage.

‘Bittersweet’ as New Zealand beat Pakistan but exit World Cup

The final berth will be decided later Sunday in the match between India and South Africa.

India, who lost the 2017 World Cup final to England, must win or the West Indies will take the final semi-final spot.

England lost wickets at regular intervals in the first half of their innings and were 96 for four before Sophia Dunkley, who scored 67, led a middle-order charge to get the score up to a defendable 234 for six.

Bangladesh found it difficult to score against a tight England attack, averaging just 2.79 runs per over until they were all out for 134 with 12 balls remaining.

Player-of-the-match Dunkley faced just 72 deliveries, scoring eight fours, and featured in a 72-run partnership with Amy Jones (31) for the fifth wicket and then put on 43 with Katherine Brunt (24 not out) for the sixth wicket.

Salma Khatun, who took the prized England wickets of Heather Knight for six and Nat Sciver for 40, finished with two for 46.

Bangladesh never threatened to get near the English total despite a safe start by Shamima Sultana and Sharmin Akhter who put on 42 for the opening wicket.

They were tied down by a penetrating England bowling attack led by Sophie Ecclestone who took three wickets in her 10 overs for a miserly 15 runs while Brunt, although wicketless, conceded only seven runs from her five overs.

England Bangladesh Women’s World Cup 2017 World Cup

