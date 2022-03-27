ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,340
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,590
18924hr
Sindh
574,549
Punjab
504,765
Balochistan
35,468
Islamabad
135,016
KPK
218,860
Pakistan

Sarmad elected APNS president

27 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The annual meeting of the APNS General Council held Saturday unanimously elected Sarmad Ali as President, Jamil Ather as Senior Vice President, Shahab Zuberi as Vice President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani as Secretary General, Mohsin Bilal as Joint Secretary and Muhammad Awais Khushnood as Finance Secretary of the Society.

The AGM was held under the chairmanship of Sarmad Ali, President. The council unanimously approved the report of the Executive Committee for the year 2021-2022 as well as the Annual Accounts of the Society for the year 2021.

The General Council attended by 151 members from across the country, formed an Election Commission headed by Dr. Waqar Yousuf Azeemi with Nasir Daad Baloch and Safdar Ali Khan as members. The Election Commission conducted the election of the executive committee for the year 2022-23.

Following dailies and magazines were elected unopposed to the Executive Committee of the APNS for the next tenure:

Daily Aghaz, Daily Business Recorder, Daily Deynat, Daily Dawn, Daily Jasarat, Daily Jiddat (Khi), Daily Abtak, Daily Dunya, Daily Jang, Daily Khabrain, Daily Pakistan, Daily Tijarat, Nawa-e-Waqt, Daily Ausaf, Daily Sahafat, Daily Awam (Quetta), Daily Mashriq (Quetta), Daily Mashriq (Peshawar), Daily Wahdat, Daily Kawish, Daily Kaleem Daily Aftab (Multan), Daily Paigham, Daily Business Report, Daily City 42, Daily Pakistan Observer, Daily Halchal and Daily Sayadat. Monthly Dastak, Monthly Naey Ufaq, Monthly Centerline, Fortnightly Ibrat Magazine and Weekly Nikhar were elected on periodical seats.

President Sarmad Ali announced Rameeza Majid Nizami MD Nawa-e-Waqt Group as special representative of APNS to handle federal matters.

The new executive committee elected Mrs Zahida Abbasi of Daily Nau Sijj, Karachi on woman - publishers’ seat and co-opted Monthly Naya Rukh on periodical seat.

The newly-elected executive committee appreciated the performance of the Election Commission. The members unanimously appreciated the efforts of Hameed Haroon for the reconciliation in the ranks of the newspaper industry and expressed their full confidence in his efforts.

The general council strongly condemned the use of federal government advertisements as a tool to strangulate the voice of dissent and urged upon the federal government to withdraw the ban imposed on certain newspapers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

