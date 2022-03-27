Pakistan reports four Covid-19 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reported four Covid-19 deaths and 189 cases in the last 24 hours while the number of total positive cases surged to 1,523,590 and the nationwide tally of fatalities rose to 30,340 since the outbreak of the disease.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), so far, 13,551 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,094 in Sindh, 6,312 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 574,549 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 504,765 in Punjab, 218,860 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,016 in Islamabad, 43,239 in Azad Kashmir, 35,468 in Balochistan and 11,693 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 27,328,286 coronavirus tests, 30,417 in the last 24 hours. 1,485,085 patients have recovered in the country whereas 451 patients are in critical condition. So far, 128,074,138 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine.