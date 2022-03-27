Women entrepreneurs: FPCCI for equal opportunities

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has called for equal opportunities in employment, equality in salary packages, equitable career progression, elimination of harassment, egalitarian working environment and access to finance to promote the women entrepreneurs.

Relaying the vision of the apex chamber, Shaukat Ali Omerson, VP emphasised that Pakistan cannot prosper without providing equal opportunities to its workforce; irrespective of gender.

He added that, in fact, no country can prosper economically and socially by keeping 52 percent of its population out of the economic and productive activities – be it in agriculture, industries or services sectors.

It is pertinent to note that FPCCI has organised a high-profile session in relation to International Women’s Day; which was attended by women entrepreneurs, trade leaders and social activists for the rights of women.

Shabbir Hassan Mansha, VP FPCCI, said that women workers perform as good as male workers and in some instances, they even outperform them. Therefore, if all the businesses start hiring women on equal opportunity basis, they will not be disappointed at all.

