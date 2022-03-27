AmPak-BDF celebrates 75 years of US-Pak friendship

KARACHI: American Pakistan Business Development Forum (AmPak BDF) celebrated the 75 years of US-Pakistan friendship at Naheed Super Market. John Coronado, Counsellor for Commercial Affairs from the US Embassy and the US Embassy’s commercial team took part in the friendship celebration.

The event was also attended by several business representatives, including Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain President AMPAK BDF, Abrar Chairman Naheed Super Market, Syed Nasser Wajahat Secretary General AMPAK-BDF, Samrah Munsub CEO House of Samrah Enterprises, Munsub Abrar of Naeed.pk, Sameer Shamsi, Atif Khan, Noman Ahmedani, Ahmer Waqar, and Khalil Ahmed Vice Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan.

During the ceremony, speakers agreed to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United State. They said that there are a number of opportunities for both countries to explore new markets. Pakistani traders also requested for easy access to the US market, so Pakistan’s exports can be enhanced.

On the occasion, “The Taste of America” event served as the springboard for several new US brands in Pakistan, many of which were introduced by the U.S. Embassy’s commercial and agricultural teams.

New products available to Pakistani consumers include Halal multivitamin gummies by Leosons, Amerix Leona’s for children and adults, and products from Freshly, Mission, Andalou Natural and Midamar.

On the occasion, a cake cutting ceremony to mark the 75 Years of Friendship between the United States and Pakistan was also held at the mart.

