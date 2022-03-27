ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
Mar 27, 2022
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: FO

PPI 27 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the drone and missile attacks launched by the Houthi militia to target the civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in different parts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which were successfully intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces.

In a statement here on Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar called for immediate cessation of these attacks that violate the international law and threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.

The Spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to reports, Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked a Saudi Aramco oil facility setting off a huge fire visible from Jeddah’s Formula One track as part of a wave of attacks on Friday.

“We did several attacks with drones and ballistic missiles,” the Iran-backed Houthi rebels said in a statement, including an “Aramco installation in Jeddah (and) vital installations in Riyadh”.

The rebels claimed 16 attacks on a number of targets including an electrical station in Jizan, bordering Yemen, which was set ablaze.

