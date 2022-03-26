ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
Six terrorists killed during exchange of fire in Sibi: ISPR

  • Militants were linked to the blast in Lahore's Anarkali area
BR Web Desk 26 Mar, 2022

A soldier was martyred and six terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in the general area of Nagao Mountains in Balochistan's Sibi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military's media affairs wing, security forces had launched an operation to apprehend terrorists in Nagao Mountains after receiving information about their presence in the area.

"Once the troops started [a] clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on security forces," the ISPR said in a statement.

At least 3 killed, dozens injured in bomb blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area

Six Balochistan Nationalist Army terrorists, including Naseebullah Bangalzai alias Jahangir, Pir Jan and Rakai Kalhoi, were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, the ISPR said. They were involved in recent "security incidents" in Sibbi and linked to the blast in Lahore's Anarkali area on January 20.

During the operation, a valiant son of the soil, Sepoy Nisar embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while another two soldiers got injured, the ISPR said.

Arms and ammunition were seized from the terrorists that they intended to use for disrupting peace and security in the area.

"Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.

