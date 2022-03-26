ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
SPI up 1.1pc WoW

Tahir Amin 26 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended March 24, 2022 recorded an increase of 1.10 percent due to increase in the prices including food items chicken (8.47 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (4.59 percent), bananas (4.04 percent), cooking oil (2.55 percent), potatoes (1.56 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.12 percent), non-food items, lawn (1.17 percent), and shirting (1.03 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 15.67 percent mainly due to increase in prices of LPG (71.57 percent), garlic (71.50 percent), mustard oil (57.99 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (55.63 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (55.39 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (53.53 percent), tomatoes (52.11 percent), washing soap (39.17 percent), masoor (36.13 percent), petrol (33.42 percent), beef (24.55 percent) and diesel (23.75 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (37.44 percent), moong (29.02 percent), eggs (22.13 percent), sugar (12.27 percent), potatoes (5.46 percent), and electricity charges for Q1 (0.16 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 169.06 percent during the week ended March 17, 2022 to 170.92 percent during the week under review.

