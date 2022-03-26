PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Queensberry rules and the London rules

I reckon the problem is that all our political parties are playing a different game.”

“Hmmmm, if that explains the uncertainty prevailing in the country…”

“I reckon it does. Nawaz Sharif is in the 100-metre sprint…”

“He is not fit enough to sprint — I mean he has health problems — to be honest I don’t think he sprinted even when young. Nawaz Sharif and all its offshoots seem to be more into karaoke, you know sitting down with a lavish meal and singing…”

“When I said he was in a 100-metre sprint the shortest possible sprint I meant he enrolls in that game which puts tremendous pressure on his protagonists while he simply strolls along and by the time he catches up, say a month or so later…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“OK, whenever he catches up his protagonist of the time has run himself out if you know what I mean.”

“Indeed, and what about Zardari sahib? He runs a marathon — I mean his moves are for the long term and not the short term…”

“Hmmm, that sounds like chess but Zardari sahib is not too cerebral if you know what I mean. He is a terrific card player and he knows which card to use when. I mean unlike The Khan he doesn’t need to use the trump card all that often because he uses all other cards in his hand extremely judiciously – he is cunning as the fox.”

“And Nawaz Sharif is he cunning?”

“No, he is more like…like a rhino – you can see him coming from a long way off…”

“Stop and what about his younger brother?”

“Shehbaz Sharif is playing hockey — you know as they say hockey by challaki (cleverness) but it’s not an individual game and it has a captain and in Pakistan the Prime Minister is the patron of hockey and…and wait I will amend what I said – the Prime Minister maybe defined as the real power broker.”

“And The Khan is playing cricket?”

“Nope, I reckon he has moved onto wrestling but has been pushed into an arena where Queensberry rules do not apply — rules that were formulated under the sponsorship of John Sholto Doglas, the ninth marquess of Queensberry…”

“Oh I guess The Khan was in the UK at the time, I mean nearly all his speeches, more than two a day start with I have spent decades in the West and know how they think…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway the rules were published in 1867…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022