ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Queensberry rules and the London rules

I reckon the problem is that all our political parties are playing a different game.” “Hmmmm, if that explains...
Anjum Ibrahim 26 Mar, 2022

I reckon the problem is that all our political parties are playing a different game.”

“Hmmmm, if that explains the uncertainty prevailing in the country…”

“I reckon it does. Nawaz Sharif is in the 100-metre sprint…”

“He is not fit enough to sprint — I mean he has health problems — to be honest I don’t think he sprinted even when young. Nawaz Sharif and all its offshoots seem to be more into karaoke, you know sitting down with a lavish meal and singing…”

“When I said he was in a 100-metre sprint the shortest possible sprint I meant he enrolls in that game which puts tremendous pressure on his protagonists while he simply strolls along and by the time he catches up, say a month or so later…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“OK, whenever he catches up his protagonist of the time has run himself out if you know what I mean.”

“Indeed, and what about Zardari sahib? He runs a marathon — I mean his moves are for the long term and not the short term…”

“Hmmm, that sounds like chess but Zardari sahib is not too cerebral if you know what I mean. He is a terrific card player and he knows which card to use when. I mean unlike The Khan he doesn’t need to use the trump card all that often because he uses all other cards in his hand extremely judiciously – he is cunning as the fox.”

“And Nawaz Sharif is he cunning?”

“No, he is more like…like a rhino – you can see him coming from a long way off…”

“Stop and what about his younger brother?”

“Shehbaz Sharif is playing hockey — you know as they say hockey by challaki (cleverness) but it’s not an individual game and it has a captain and in Pakistan the Prime Minister is the patron of hockey and…and wait I will amend what I said – the Prime Minister maybe defined as the real power broker.”

“And The Khan is playing cricket?”

“Nope, I reckon he has moved onto wrestling but has been pushed into an arena where Queensberry rules do not apply — rules that were formulated under the sponsorship of John Sholto Doglas, the ninth marquess of Queensberry…”

“Oh I guess The Khan was in the UK at the time, I mean nearly all his speeches, more than two a day start with I have spent decades in the West and know how they think…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway the rules were published in 1867…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

