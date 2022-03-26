ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Dow rise as rate hike bets boost financials

Reuters 26 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: Financials led the S&P 500 and the Dow higher on Friday as traders raised their bets on bigger interest rate hikes, while losses in Tesla and Nvidia weighed on the Nasdaq as a rally in technology stocks lost steam.

Wells Fargo and Bank of America added more than 1.5% each. The banks index gained 1.5% as US 10-year Treasury yield hit 2.4%.Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with financials and utilities rising the most. US stocks have rallied in six of the last eight sessions as gains in megacap stocks and strong economic data overshadowed worries about escalating geopolitical tensions, higher oil prices and calls for aggressive action by the Fed to combat surging inflation.”

The US economy is so strong at this point, the labor market is so tight that the equity market is telling you that the US economy can handle this particular move in oil for now,” said Tom Mantione, managing director, UBS Private Wealth Management in Stamford, Connecticut.”

The speed at which the Fed moves will definitely have an impact on the US equity markets. While we’ve seized on 3% a day move, so long as the market isn’t sure, whether it’s 25 or 50 basis point (increase) you are going to see volatility.”

Economists at Citibank are expecting four 50 basis points interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve this year, joining Bank of America and other Wall Street banks in forecasting an aggressive tightening path against the backdrop of soaring inflation.

The US central bank last week raised interest rates for the first time since 2018.Meanwhile, a Russian negotiator said the country and Ukraine are making limited progress on the key issues. US President Joe Biden landed in Rzeszow, Poland, on Friday to get a first-hand look at the refugee crisis after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At 10:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 215.44 points, or 0.62%, at 34,923.38, the S&P 500 was up 16.05 points, or 0.36%, at 4,536.21, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 33.20 points, or 0.23%, at 14,158.64.The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes are on track for their second straight weekly gains. Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc and Nvidia Corp fell between 0.1% and 0.6% after rallying sharply in the previous session. Shares of Meta Platforms and Berkshire Hathway rose 1.3% each, respectively, to provide the biggest boost to the S&P 500 index. The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell to its lowest level since Feb. 10.Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.52-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 41 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 52 new lows.

NASDAQ Dow Jones S&P500

Comments

Comments are closed.

S&P 500, Dow rise as rate hike bets boost financials

Import of edible oil: 10pc tax relief approved by govt

Rs100bn financial support: ECC refuses to entertain PD’s proposal

US, EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas

China respects India’s role in region: Wang

High-speed diesel on a fortnightly basis: ECC decides to revise premium mechanism for import

Tarin asks ministries to spend ad funds on specific projects

In a surprise move, PTI govt presents bill on ‘South Punjab’ in NA

Disqualification of dissidents: SC questions ‘inability’ of Parliament to take action

Embattled PM steps up criticism of opposition at Mansehra rally

No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

Read more stories