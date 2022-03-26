ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HSFO cash premiums climb further, VLSFO weakens

Reuters 26 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash differentials for 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) climbed for a seventh straight session on Thursday to their highest in nearly six months, riding on firmer feedstock demand from refiners.

Cash premiums for 380-cst HSFO jumped to $10.98 per tonne to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Sept. 27. They were at a premium of $9.21 per tonne on Wednesday.

The cash differentials for 180-cst HSFO, which have more than doubled in the last week, were at $12.16 per tonne to Singapore quotes, up from $10.25 per tonne a day earlier.

Meanwhile, cash premiums for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO slipped for a third straight session to $22.61 a tonne to Singapore quotes, compared with $24.44 per barrel in the previous session.

The front-month VLSFO crack dropped to $24.38 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down 41 cents from Wednesday.

Singapore’s onshore fuel oil stocks dropped 4.1% to a three-week low of 22.4 million barrels, or 3.3 million tonnes, in the week to March 23, according to the Enterprise Singapore data.

Weekly fuel oil inventories have averaged 22.5 million barrels so far this year, in line with the weekly average in 2021, Reuters calculations showed. Onshore fuel oil inventories were 0.4% higher compared with year-ago levels.

Asian importers of Russian gas were scrambling on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said “unfriendly” countries must pay for Russian gas in roubles, in the latest jolt to global energy markets after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were on the list of countries deemed unfriendly. They all import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Sakhalin-2 and Yamal LNG projects in eastern Russia. Japan, the biggest importer of Russian LNG in Asia, had no idea how Russia would enforce that requirement.

One 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deal, no 180-cst HSFO trades. Three VLSFO trades were reported.

Indian private refiner Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russia’s Rosneft, has purchased Russian oil after a gap of a year, buying about 1.8 million barrels of Urals from trader Trafigura, two trade sources said and Refinitiv data shows.

HSFO VLSFO VLSFO market HSFO market

Comments

Comments are closed.

HSFO cash premiums climb further, VLSFO weakens

Import of edible oil: 10pc tax relief approved by govt

Rs100bn financial support: ECC refuses to entertain PD’s proposal

US, EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas

China respects India’s role in region: Wang

High-speed diesel on a fortnightly basis: ECC decides to revise premium mechanism for import

Tarin asks ministries to spend ad funds on specific projects

In a surprise move, PTI govt presents bill on ‘South Punjab’ in NA

Disqualification of dissidents: SC questions ‘inability’ of Parliament to take action

Embattled PM steps up criticism of opposition at Mansehra rally

No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

Read more stories