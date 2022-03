KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (March 25, 2022).

============================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ============================================================================================================================= As on: 25-03-2022 ============================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ============================================================================================================================= Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. Dawood Lawrencepur 59,800 200.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 59,800 200.00 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities Flying Cement Co. 85,000 9.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 9.97 BIPL Securities AKD Sec. Millat Tractors 95,976 810.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,976 810.00 BIPL Securities AKD Sec. Sui Northern Gas 935,496 29.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 935,496 29.95 BIPL Securities AKD Sec. Sui Southern Gas 1,810,500 8.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,810,500 8.75 ============================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 2,986,772 =============================================================================================================================

