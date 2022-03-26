KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 25, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
192,758,662 129,492,591 6,189,437,739 4,606,647,503
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,042,228,368 (923,942,780) 118,285,588
Local Individuals 6,869,184,521 (6,715,966,410) 153,218,110
Local Corporates 5,025,605,532 (5,297,109,230) (271,503,699)
