ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 26 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
MCB Bank Ltd                      17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50%(F)         15-03-2022     29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd#        19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                 29-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd          20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd       21-03-2022   28-03-2022   30%(F)         17-03-2022     28-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                 21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70%(F)         17-03-2022     29-03-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd#          21-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd#           22-03-2022   30-03-2022                                 30-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022   20%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd                22-03-2022   28-03-2022   50%(F)         18-03-2022     28-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022   60%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022   10%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    22-03-2022   29-03-2022   17.5%(F)       18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd#          22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                 28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd#         22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                 28-03-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd#        23-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                   23-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                           30-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber                23-03-2022   29-03-2022   5%B            21-03-2022     29-03-2022
National Bank of Pakistan         24-03-2022   30-03-2022   10%(F)         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab                24-03-2022   30-03-2022   12.5%B         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd#         24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                          24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40%(F)         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd        24-03-2022   31-03-2022   NIL                           31-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd           24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                           30-03-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation         24-03-2022   30-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                       24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                           30-03-2022
Hira Textile Mills Ltd#           24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                    24-03-2022   30-03-2022   22.5%(F)       21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                   25-03-2022   29-03-2022   15%(F)         22-03-2022     29-03-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd#          25-03-2022   01-04-2022                                 01-04-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd         25-03-2022   31-03-2022   55%(F)         22-03-2022     31-03-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd#               25-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
(TELETFC) Telecard Ltd            25-03-2022   31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            25-03-2022   31-03-2022   105%(F)        22-03-2022     31-03-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd#               26-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd#           26-03-2022   01-04-2022                                 01-04-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      30-03-2022   31-03-2022
Unity Foods Ltd#                  30-03-2022   01-04-2022                                 01-04-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                       31-03-2022   06-04-2022   115%(F)        29-03-2022     06-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               31-03-2022   07-04-2022   900%(F)        29-03-2022     07-04-2022
Systems Ltd                       04-04-2022   11-04-2022   50%(F),100%B   31-03-2022     11-04-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                     04-04-2022   11-04-2022
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.#     05-04-2022   11-04-2022                                 11-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd                05-04-2022   11-04-2022   NIL                           11-04-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd#              05-04-2022   11-04-2022                                 11-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       06-04-2022   08-04-2022   2450%(F)       04-04-2022     08-04-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd                06-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd#   08-04-2022   14-04-2022                                 14-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                 08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                           16-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                   08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                           16-04-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd#         08-04-2022   14-04-2022                                 14-04-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd#                08-04-2022   15-04-2022                                 15-04-2022
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd         11-04-2022   18-04-2022   200%(F),10%B   07-04-2022     18-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd             12-04-2022   19-04-2022   NIL                           19-04-2022
Philip Morris(Pakistan) Ltd       12-04-2022   18-04-2022   NIL                           18-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                      13-04-2022   19-04-2022   90%(F)         11-04-2022     19-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd                14-04-2022   20-04-2022   130%(F)        12-04-2022     20-04-2022
ZIL Ltd                           14-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd               14-04-2022   21-04-2022   45%(F),10%B    12-04-2022     21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       15-04-2022   21-04-2022   NIL                           21-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       15-04-2022   19-04-2022   1500%(F)       13-04-2022     19-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd               15-04-2022   21-04-2022   5%(F)          13-04-2022     21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd.     15-04-2022   21-04-2022   280%(F)        13-04-2022     21-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd                 18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd           18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                    19-04-2022   26-04-2022   200%(F)        22-04-2022     26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd      19-04-2022   25-04-2022   70%(F)         15-04-2022     25-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd                   19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 19-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.     19-04-2022   26-04-2022   65%(F)         14-04-2022     26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.  20-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               20-04-2022   26-04-2022   25%B           18-04-2022     26-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd       20-04-2022   27-04-2022   NIL                           27-04-2022
K.S.B. Pumps Company Ltd          20-04-2022   27-04-2022   8.5%(F)        18-04-2022     27-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Pref. Shares)                    20-04-2022   27-04-2022   6%             18-04-2022
Security Investment Bank Ltd      21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Century Insurance Company Ltd.    22-04-2022   28-04-2022   22.5%(F),10%B  20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.    22-04-2022   28-04-2022   15%(F)         20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                          17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15%(F)         13-05-2022     23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Import of edible oil: 10pc tax relief approved by govt

Rs100bn financial support: ECC refuses to entertain PD’s proposal

US, EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas

China respects India’s role in region: Wang

High-speed diesel on a fortnightly basis: ECC decides to revise premium mechanism for import

Tarin asks ministries to spend ad funds on specific projects

In a surprise move, PTI govt presents bill on ‘South Punjab’ in NA

Disqualification of dissidents: SC questions ‘inability’ of Parliament to take action

Embattled PM steps up criticism of opposition at Mansehra rally

No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

Read more stories