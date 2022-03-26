Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
26 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (March 25, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 182.00 182.40 DKK 26.40 26.50
SAUDI A RIYAL 48.00 48.50 NOK 20.58 20.68
UAE DIRHAM 49.70 50.20 SEK 19.03 19.13
EURO 198.00 200.00 AUD $ 134.00 135.50
UK POUND 237.00 239.00 CAD $ 143.00 144.50
JAPANI YEN 1.46510 1.48510 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50
CHF 193.20 194.20 CHINESE YUAN 27.50 28.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
