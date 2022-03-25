ANL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
ASC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.82%)
AVN 85.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.75%)
FFL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
GGGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
GGL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MLCF 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.78%)
PACE 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.17%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.61%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
TELE 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.55%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
TREET 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
TRG 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.61%)
UNITY 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
WAVES 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.18%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
BR100 4,347 Increased By 2.9 (0.07%)
BR30 15,410 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,522 Decreased By -0.8 (-0%)
KSE30 16,622 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Murray off the mark in Miami

AFP 25 Mar, 2022

MIAMI: Andy Murray opened his Miami Open campaign with a straight sets win over Argentina’s Federico Delbonis to set up an intriguing second round encounter with Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion, may never return to the glorious highs of winning Wimbledon and the US Open but with his metal hip and granite resolve, the 34-year-old still loves competing.

The veteran Scot was snarling and fist pumping just like in his heyday as he eventually eased to a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 triumph.

Next up is world number two Medvedev who will once again test the British player’s ability to string wins together since making a return to the tour after a second hip operation.

He has failed to back up first round wins in his last five tournaments and his clash with Medvedev will be the first time in five years he has come up against a top two player.

Murray, however, is just happy to still be in the mix at the biggest tournaments.

“This was a big one for me,” he said afterwards during an on-court interview.

“I am really happy to get through. The first set was very tight but I did well in the end.

“This is my first time playing here in this stadium. I used to have a place in Miami but maybe I will have to buy another one.”

A brilliant forehand winner sealed the match in just over one and a half hours at Hard Rock Stadium with Murray, a two-time Miami Open champion, moving well while unleashing his usual array of attacking shots.

Medvedev will provide a far sterner test but Murray, who hopes to have former coach Ivan Lendl in his corner this weekend after the pair trained together this week in nearby Boca Raton, added: “I am looking forward to taking him on. He’s a smart, intelligent player but let’s see how I get on. He’s a smart dude.”

