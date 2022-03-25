ANL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.79%)
AVN 86.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FNEL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
GGL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
GTECH 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.03%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.02%)
PTC 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TREET 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
TRG 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.56%)
UNITY 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,348 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,413 Increased By 2.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 43,520 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 16,628 Increased By 5.6 (0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Oil drops as supply crunch fears ease, trading costs rise

Reuters 25 Mar, 2022

MELBOURNE: Oil prices fell about a $1 on Friday as the United States and allies considered releasing more oil from storage to cool markets and as traders faced higher costs for trading benchmark Brent futures.

Brent crude futures fell $1.07, or 0.9%, to $117.96 a barrel at 0053 GMT, after sliding 2.1% in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.20, or 1.1%, to $111.14 a barrel, having dropped 2.3% in the previous session.

Despite the declines, both contracts were headed for their first weekly gains in three weeks, with Brent on track for a 10% jump and WTI on course for a 7% rise amid broader fears of a supply crunch due to sanctions on Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter.

The punitive measures against Russia were imposed since its invasion of Ukraine last month, which Moscow calls a “special operation”.

Supply concerns heightened after the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal on Russia’s Black Sea coast stopped exports on Wednesday after being damaged by a major storm.

Kazazkstan said on Thursday it expects the CPC to resume shipping crude within a month, but added it may reroute some oil towards tankers on the Caspian Sea and pipelines going to Russia’s Samara and to China.

“It’s tough to be short oil as U.S. inventories continue to dwindle, (and) as we are bound to have more supply shocks in the future,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Reflecting the market’s volatility, the Intercontinental Exchange raised margin rates for Brent futures, with margins up 19% for the May contract as of Friday, marking the third rise this year and making it more expensive to trade.

Futures margin rates are hiked when markets are volatile, forcing traders to increase the deposit they hold at the exchange for each contract to prove they can deliver on their obligations.

Helping ease prices, the United States and its allies were discussing a possible further coordinated release of oil from storage, U.S. energy secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday.

Separately, the United States was set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) for this year and next, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

