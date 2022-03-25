ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
Setting up of MEU for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Finance Division invites RfPs for hiring of firm

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has invited request for proposals for hiring of competent firm for setting up Monitoring and Evaluation Unit (MEU) of Kamyab Pakistan Program.

The Finance Ministry said that it intends to hire and engage an organization to conduct the monitoring and evaluation of the Kamyab Pakistan Program on a regular basis under the approved operational framework of the program.

The company will perform monitoring at wholesale, executing agency and micro borrower’s levels for the MoF IF Wing. Interested and relevant organizations are invited to submit their proposals to work as the monitoring and evaluation unit of the Kamyab Pakistan Program.

Proposals, both technical and financial, for the purpose should be furnished to the Finance Division in two separate sealed envelopes not later than two weeks after publication of this advertisement.

The interested bidder(s) will be required to perform M&E functions at wholesale, executing agency and micro borrowers’ levels and shall be required to submit their “Technical Proposal” on the lines of quarter-wise program indicators and year-wise programme outcomes.

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Quarter-wise programme indicators are monitoring tracking of disbursements, guarantee limits, schemes, subsidies and billing etc as well as strength/solvency of executing agencies, non-performing loans and recoveries and early warning signs/indicators and other relevant indicators.

Year-wise program level outcomes are non-performing loans (% of outstanding portfolio), disbursement vis-a-vis target, subsidies (% of loans) and other relevant financial outcomes.

On social sides outcomes included whether businesses created or expanded, increase in house ownership, income levels increased or skills developed and whether access to health facilities improved or not while on economic side outcomes included benefits to the economy, employment generation (direct and indirect) and other benefits like revenue contribution etc.

The ministry stated that the Kamyab Pakistan Program is a major initiative by the government to alleviate poverty by empowering the deprived segments of society and supporting them to transform their lives.

