PDM says PM’s, his cabinet colleagues’ names ‘must’ be placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and his cabinet members’ names must be put on the Exit Control List (ECL), so that no one among the ruling party can flee away.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, PDM Secretary General Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah along with Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and other PDM leaders said that PM Imran Khan and his ministers deserve Adiala jail for letting mafia to make money by creating wheat flour crisis, sugar, petrol, medicine, and other crises. Hamdullah said that PM Imran Khan was the “gang leader” of all the corrupt mafia and he let every mafia member to make money by fleecing Pakistani masses.

He said that over the past four years, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government of Imran Khan not only allowed mafias to take up the prices of everything but also introduced draconian laws through presidential ordinances, saying within the past four years, the PTI government brought 63 ordinances.

He said that all those raised concerns over the corruption of the PTI government were targeted and the media was severely hit by introducing PEC ordinance. He said that at present, Pakistan was facing all the problems because of PM Imran Khan and he was not ready to accept his failure.

“Imran Khan purely is a hypocrite as he always used abusive words against opponents, spoke lies, and is dishonest” Hamdullah alleged, while flaying the PM. He further alleged that Imran Khan did not only support Indian Prime Minister Modi in 2019 Indian general elections but also handed over Kashmir to Modi on the directions of former US president Donald Trump. He further said that Imran Khan also handed over the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to the IMF, sabotaged the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, made parliament a subordinate of the FATF and the IMF as all the legislation in the past three years was passed on the demands of the FATF or the IMF.

The PDM leaders said that when during Senate Election 2021 in Punjab, the PTI managed to get additional votes, it was termed as “a strategy” by Imran Khan and now when the PTI members are leaving the party Imran Khan and his ministers are calling it horse-trading. He asked PM Imran Khan why he did not adopt a principle stance during the chairman Senate elections in 2021, when minority party by using money and threatening opposition members managed to elect Sadiq Sanjrani as the chairman of the Senate.

Flaying Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary, Hamdullah said that both are the top political turncoats of the country but now are schooling others on changing loyalties. He said that holding peaceful marches and protest rallies is the hallmark of the PDM as in 2019 Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) held 14-day sit-in in Islamabad and no damage was done to even a brick installed on the road. Moreover, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam also organised 15 million marches across the country without damaging a single leaf, so, therefore, there is no chance that the PDM protests will cause any harm to any public property as the allies parties reckon all this their properties.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that taking part in a peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every Pakistani, saying the PDM workers are going to hold peaceful protest demonstrations for which the PDM has informed the administration.

He said that Islamabad belonged to every party and the PDM will protect everything during the long march. He said that the PDM allies will not harm PTV, Parliament House, and other public places like the PTI under PM Imran Khan did in 2014.

He asked all the national institutions to perform their duties as per set guidelines by the Constitution, saying the PDM was going to throw out an unconstitutional government by adopting a constitutional move.

On the occasion, both Hamdullah and Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, shared the plan for the upcoming inflation march. Hamdullah said that the JUI schedule of anti-inflation march towards Islamabad has already started from Karachi and will reach Islamabad on March 26 evening. He said that the PDM leadership will decide the disbursement of inflation march on 28th March.

He said that the participants from Balochistan have also left for Islamabad, while the participants from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will start their journey on the morning of March 26.

All workers were directed to reach Bahria Town, Karachi as JUI-F caravan will leave port city from Sohrab Goth today to reach Hyderabad city at 1pm and at Matiari at 2pm.

The JUI-F caravan reaches 3pm at Skrand and 6pm at Nowshera Feroz and from there the JUI-F workers in the caravan will reach 8pm at Khairpur and at 10pm it will reach Sukkur.

It has been directed by the party leadership that all caravans will be entering Islamabad on March 26 evening before gathering at the Srinagar Highway.

“As per the JUI-KP’s schedule for inflation march, JUI-F supreme Maulana Fazlur Rehman will enter Islamabad from Hakla leading the rally, while caravans from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and tribal districts will leave for Islamabad on March 25 at 9am,” JUI senator Maulana Ataur Rehman said.

He said that all caravans will leave Hakla for Islamabad at 5pm while Ansar-ul-Islam volunteers will be in charge of the security of the convoy.

Pakistan Muslim League workers will start marching towards Islamabad in the morning of March 26 and will reach Islamabad on 28th, wherein, all the parties of the PDM will address a public gathering, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said.

