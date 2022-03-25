ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.33%)
FFL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (7.84%)
PTC 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 30.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
TELE 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.56%)
UNITY 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,345 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 15,385 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.16%)
KSE100 43,539 Increased By 16.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,631 Increased By 9.1 (0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Pakistan

Request for sit-in turned down: PDM told to hold day-long rally only

Fazal Sher 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has turned down Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s request for holding a sit-in from March 25 to April 3 and issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for holding a rally for one day on March 25. According to the NOC issued by the district administration, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senator Kamran Murtaza moved an application seeking to allow the sit-in from March 25 to April 3.

The information collected through sources indicated that participants of the JUI-F’s Jalsa are preparing themselves for clashes and violence with rival political parties or with the general public, it says.

It says that considering different aspects, the reports consulted, unanimously recommended that permission for holding a rally for one day only may only be granted at a designated area adjacent to Itwar Bazaar near Metro Depot in sector H-9 and it must be ensured that Srinagar Highway remains open for general public and in case of violence and clashes by participants, the criminal liability and responsibility shall remain with the organisers.

The rally should not block the Srinagar Highway at any cost owing to any reason whatsoever, since this is a main artery of the city including providing access to airport and north as well as south bound motorways. No object of lethal or no lethal force including batons of any size would be wielded by any participant of the rally nor any participant shall indulge in violence or clashes, the NOC says.

According to the NOC, in case of any such incidence of clashes violence the organizers shall be held responsible. Organizers are bound to ensure that the participants do not spend the night or subsequent nights there and are dispersed peacefully.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Comments

