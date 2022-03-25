No Covid-19 death for second consecutive day in country

ISLAMABAD: The country for the second day did not report any Covid-19 deaths, the first time since April 1, 2020, Covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC, in Pakistan, first coronavirus death was reported on March 20, 2020, in Sindh. According to the NCOC data, the country on Thursday reported a total 210 coronavirus cases by conducting 30,054 Covid-19 tests thus, reflecting a positivity ratio of 0.69 percent.

Since the start of the Covid-19, Pakistan has reported a total 1,523,072 cases, of which 1,484,676 have recovered. The coronavirus recovery ratio in Pakistan has been recorded at 97.5 percent.

Pakistan has reported a total 30,333 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, which is two percent of the total infections, according to the NCOC. At present, a total 8,063 Covid-19 cases are active across the country of which 5,991 in Sindh, 986 in Punjab, 821 in KPK, 182 in ICT, 33 in AJK, 38 in GB, and 12 in Balochistan.

Of 1,523,072 confirmed Covid-19 cases, Sindh with 574,239 infections is on top among all the provinces, followed by Punjab with 504,639 infections, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 218,819 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 135,003 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 43,237 cases, Balochistan 35,460 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with 11,675 infections is at the bottom of the list.

Of 30,333 Covid-19 deaths, Punjab with 13,551 deaths is on top among all the federating units, followed by Sindh with 8,092 deaths, KPK 6,307 deaths, ICT 1,022 deaths, AJK 792 deaths, Balochistan 378 deaths, and GB 191 deaths.

Health authorities so far have administered a total 219,368,557 Covid-19 vaccination jabs to the people since the drive started in February 2021.

