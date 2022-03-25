ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
GGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.11%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TPLP 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
WAVES 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 5.1 (0.12%)
BR30 15,406 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 43,550 Increased By 27.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,635 Increased By 12.8 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No Covid-19 death for second consecutive day in country

Abdul Rasheed Azad 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The country for the second day did not report any Covid-19 deaths, the first time since April 1, 2020, Covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC, in Pakistan, first coronavirus death was reported on March 20, 2020, in Sindh. According to the NCOC data, the country on Thursday reported a total 210 coronavirus cases by conducting 30,054 Covid-19 tests thus, reflecting a positivity ratio of 0.69 percent.

Since the start of the Covid-19, Pakistan has reported a total 1,523,072 cases, of which 1,484,676 have recovered. The coronavirus recovery ratio in Pakistan has been recorded at 97.5 percent.

Pakistan has reported a total 30,333 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, which is two percent of the total infections, according to the NCOC. At present, a total 8,063 Covid-19 cases are active across the country of which 5,991 in Sindh, 986 in Punjab, 821 in KPK, 182 in ICT, 33 in AJK, 38 in GB, and 12 in Balochistan.

Of 1,523,072 confirmed Covid-19 cases, Sindh with 574,239 infections is on top among all the provinces, followed by Punjab with 504,639 infections, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 218,819 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 135,003 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 43,237 cases, Balochistan 35,460 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with 11,675 infections is at the bottom of the list.

Of 30,333 Covid-19 deaths, Punjab with 13,551 deaths is on top among all the federating units, followed by Sindh with 8,092 deaths, KPK 6,307 deaths, ICT 1,022 deaths, AJK 792 deaths, Balochistan 378 deaths, and GB 191 deaths.

Health authorities so far have administered a total 219,368,557 Covid-19 vaccination jabs to the people since the drive started in February 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NCOC No Covid 19 death report of Covid19 Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

No Covid-19 death for second consecutive day in country

7th review under IMF’s EFF ‘Negotiations are continuing’

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Forex reserves plunge by $844m on external debt payments

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Setting up of MEU for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Finance Division invites RfPs for hiring of firm

Profiteering during Ramazan: ‘Special Branch’ to carry out sting operations

Taliban vow to address ‘all concerns’ of China as Wang visits

Read more stories