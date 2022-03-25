ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
GGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.11%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
WAVES 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,348 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 15,407 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,528 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,623 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Leading Pakistani food companies participate in ‘IFE London’

Press Release 25 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Number of Pakistani food and drinks companies are participating in the International Food & Drinks Event (IFE), London and showcasing at IFE a range of food products. IFE is the UK’s leading event for food and drink companies and professionals and is being held in London ExCel from 21 to 23 March 2022.

With the help of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Pakistan High Commission London established Pakistan Pavilion with the brand name “Emerging Pakistan.”

Five leading food and beverages companies from Pakistan were selected for the exhibition. They include M/s Iftekhar Ahmed & Co, M/s Bismillah Sehla Processing, M/s GNS Pakistan, M/s Karmanwala, M/s Mehran Foods. Companies are displaying a diverse range of products which include rice, spices, pickle, sauces, paste, dessert mix, fresh and pitted dates, and by- products of dates.

After lifting of Covid restrictions, the exhibition attracted a huge footfall and large number of local and international buyers.

The event provided a good opportunity to the exhibitors to showcase their products.

Trade and Economic Wing of the Pakistan High Commission London is facilitating the Pakistani exporters by arranging their B2B meetings with the potential buyers from across the retail, wholesale, distribution, import & export, and foodservice sectors. The event is expected to generate a good number business leads and future contracts for the participating exhibitors. The event will help in highlighting the potential of the Pakistani food and drinks sector at the international level.

