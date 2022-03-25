Leading Pakistani food companies participate in ‘IFE London’

KARACHI: Number of Pakistani food and drinks companies are participating in the International Food & Drinks Event (IFE), London and showcasing at IFE a range of food products. IFE is the UK’s leading event for food and drink companies and professionals and is being held in London ExCel from 21 to 23 March 2022.

With the help of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Pakistan High Commission London established Pakistan Pavilion with the brand name “Emerging Pakistan.”

Five leading food and beverages companies from Pakistan were selected for the exhibition. They include M/s Iftekhar Ahmed & Co, M/s Bismillah Sehla Processing, M/s GNS Pakistan, M/s Karmanwala, M/s Mehran Foods. Companies are displaying a diverse range of products which include rice, spices, pickle, sauces, paste, dessert mix, fresh and pitted dates, and by- products of dates.

After lifting of Covid restrictions, the exhibition attracted a huge footfall and large number of local and international buyers.

The event provided a good opportunity to the exhibitors to showcase their products.

Trade and Economic Wing of the Pakistan High Commission London is facilitating the Pakistani exporters by arranging their B2B meetings with the potential buyers from across the retail, wholesale, distribution, import & export, and foodservice sectors. The event is expected to generate a good number business leads and future contracts for the participating exhibitors. The event will help in highlighting the potential of the Pakistani food and drinks sector at the international level.

