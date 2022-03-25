KW&SB CEO will be appointed from private sector: Word Bank study

KARACHI: There will now be a CEO from private sector appointed at Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB). The Water Board is an old institution that needed a lot of immediate reforms, says a World Bank study.

These views were expressed by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah while speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). He said World Bank has conducted a study on Karachi which says that improvement in the city infrastructure should be the first priority. The World Bank has suggested $10 billion investment in the city’s infrastructure.

He said the role of KATI is the most important in all the industrial areas of the country.

He further paid tribute to the business community in Karachi for running the industry in such dire straits. Mumtaz Ali Shah said work on mass transit in Karachi is in full swing, as the transport sector in Karachi is of utmost importance. In this regard, work is underway on six routes of BRT out of which Green Line Bus has been launched.

Meanwhile, work is also underway on Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) on priority basis. He said no one can deny the importance of Karachi in Pakistan’s economy, if Karachi develops then Pakistan will develop. That is why the federal and provincial governments are taking all possible steps for the betterment and rehabilitation of Karachi.

KATI president Salman Aslam welcomed Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on his arrival in KATI. We appreciate the services of the chief secretary as he has taken commendable steps during his tenure to improve the administrative affairs in the province, he said.

Salman Aslam said Mumtaz Ali Shah has always taken great strides for the problems of Korangi Industrial Area.

KITE CEO Zubair Chhaya said Mumtaz Ali Shah visited KATI for the first time in 2014 when he was posted in the Home Department and since then he had excellent relations with the business community.

Zubair Chhaya said garbage disposal is the biggest problem in Korangi. He requested the Chief Secretary Sindh to help KATI on this issue.

On the occasion, Ikram Rajput, chairman, KATI Standing Committee, while paying homage to Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah, said in his time, the problems of industrialists were solved quickly. Chief Secretary Sindh played his full role during the Covid-19 pandemic and Lockdown. The industrialists expressed their concerns to those whom they immediately resolved. After his departure, the industrialists will miss him dearly.

Senior vice president Maheen Salman, vice president Farrukh Qandhari, Standing Committee chairman Ikram Rajput, former presidents Saleem-uz-Zaman, Sheikh Umer Rehan, Gulzar Firoz, Ehteshamuddin, Sheikh Fazal-e-Jalil, Johar Qandhari, SSP Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon and a large number of KATI members were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022