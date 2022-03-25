30pc less than normal snowfall witnessed: Temperature likely to rise in April, May

LAHORE: About 30 percent less than normal snowfall has been witnessed during the current season therefore the temperature is likely to stay slightly above normal during the months of April and May ahead, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources.

It may be noted that snowfall season starts from the start of November and continues up to the end of March. The Met office sources said the phenomenon of high temperature would lead to fast snow melting in the hilly areas that would improve the base flow of rivers accordingly. It may be noted that temperatures were below 30 degree Celsius during the upcoming two months in the previous year. But the situation is quite adverse this year, which would improve the availability of water in rivers.

The sources said maximum snowfall is expected before the start of monsoon season this year and the base flow would be relatively low, which means that filling up the water reservoirs would depend on rain-fed waters.

Meanwhile, there is no sudden change in weather is expected up to the middle of April and there would be no rain for another 15 days because of the presence of westerly wind at higher latitude. However, there is already rain in the upper parts of the country, which has resulted into moisture-filled wind and a drop in temperature in the city. Accordingly, temperature would keep oscillating in between 30 to 38 degree Celsius, leading to a “feel good” factor. It would also be helpful in tuning up human bodies to a change in weather.

According to the sources, the temperature is likely to touch 40 degree Celsius after April 10. Flow of water in rivers is also set to improve with early snow melting and water availability for the agriculture sector would also improve.

However, demand for water has become negligible in the province of Sindh and South Punjab where wheat harvesting has started about a week before.

However, the water need in the central and northern Punjab would continue up to the middle of April. In Sindh, cotton sowing would start by the middle of April which would give rise to the need of water.

The Met office sources have also predicted cyclonic activity with speedy rise in the sea surface temperature. It is worth noting that the month of March has witnessed no rain and temperature has already crossed 30 degree Celsius. However, there were good spells of rain in the month of January and February, which helped growth of wheat and gram crops in the country, especially when there was canal closure due to desilting activities.

Sources said two westerly wave systems are expected in the month of April but there is no immediate chance of rain. Accordingly, the first half of the holy of month of Ramadan would be slightly hot, said sources.

