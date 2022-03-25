ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
AVN 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FNEL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.53%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.41%)
PTC 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TPLP 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TREET 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.24%)
UNITY 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,345 Increased By 1 (0.02%)
BR30 15,384 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,511 Decreased By -12 (-0.03%)
KSE30 16,619 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

30pc less than normal snowfall witnessed: Temperature likely to rise in April, May

Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: About 30 percent less than normal snowfall has been witnessed during the current season therefore the temperature is likely to stay slightly above normal during the months of April and May ahead, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources.

It may be noted that snowfall season starts from the start of November and continues up to the end of March. The Met office sources said the phenomenon of high temperature would lead to fast snow melting in the hilly areas that would improve the base flow of rivers accordingly. It may be noted that temperatures were below 30 degree Celsius during the upcoming two months in the previous year. But the situation is quite adverse this year, which would improve the availability of water in rivers.

The sources said maximum snowfall is expected before the start of monsoon season this year and the base flow would be relatively low, which means that filling up the water reservoirs would depend on rain-fed waters.

Meanwhile, there is no sudden change in weather is expected up to the middle of April and there would be no rain for another 15 days because of the presence of westerly wind at higher latitude. However, there is already rain in the upper parts of the country, which has resulted into moisture-filled wind and a drop in temperature in the city. Accordingly, temperature would keep oscillating in between 30 to 38 degree Celsius, leading to a “feel good” factor. It would also be helpful in tuning up human bodies to a change in weather.

According to the sources, the temperature is likely to touch 40 degree Celsius after April 10. Flow of water in rivers is also set to improve with early snow melting and water availability for the agriculture sector would also improve.

However, demand for water has become negligible in the province of Sindh and South Punjab where wheat harvesting has started about a week before.

However, the water need in the central and northern Punjab would continue up to the middle of April. In Sindh, cotton sowing would start by the middle of April which would give rise to the need of water.

The Met office sources have also predicted cyclonic activity with speedy rise in the sea surface temperature. It is worth noting that the month of March has witnessed no rain and temperature has already crossed 30 degree Celsius. However, there were good spells of rain in the month of January and February, which helped growth of wheat and gram crops in the country, especially when there was canal closure due to desilting activities.

Sources said two westerly wave systems are expected in the month of April but there is no immediate chance of rain. Accordingly, the first half of the holy of month of Ramadan would be slightly hot, said sources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PDM snowfall weather report

Comments

1000 characters

30pc less than normal snowfall witnessed: Temperature likely to rise in April, May

7th review under IMF’s EFF ‘Negotiations are continuing’

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Forex reserves plunge by $844m on external debt payments

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Setting up of MEU for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Finance Division invites RfPs for hiring of firm

Profiteering during Ramazan: ‘Special Branch’ to carry out sting operations

Taliban vow to address ‘all concerns’ of China as Wang visits

Read more stories