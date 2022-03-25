ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
Four soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

INP 25 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred in gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to military media wing, on Wednesday-Thursday midnight, a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate inside Pakistan from Afghanistan in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District. Due to alertness and timely response of own troops, the infiltration attempt was foiled. Terrorists retaliated with fire which was reciprocated in a befitting manner. The terrorists having failed, fled away and as per intelligence reports, suffered heavy casualties.

However, during intense exchange of fire, four soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. The martyred troops include Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam (age 34 years, resident of Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan), Sepoy Sajjid lnayat (age 25 years, resident of Sheikhupura), Sepoy Maqbool Hayat (age 32 years, resident of Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan) and Sepoy Sajjid Ali (age 22 years, resident of Skardu).

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, ISPR added.

