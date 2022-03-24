ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
Sports

Bangladesh cricketers get bonus after South Africa triumph

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s cricket board announced Thursday a bonus of $350,000 for the national team as the prime minister led congratulations on the side’s historic series win in South Africa.

Bangladesh defeated hosts South Africa by nine wickets at Centurion Park on Wednesday to win a three-match series 2-1.

The victory consolidates their position at the top of the ICC ODI super league table, putting them in strong contention to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

Bangladesh’s first ODI series win against a major nation was splashed across almost every national newspaper, with the Dhaka Tribune running the headline: “Tigers create history in land of lions”.

“This series win in a previously unconquered land should be recognised as Bangladesh’s best success in ODI history,” veteran cricket writer Utpal Shuvro wrote in the mass-circulation daily Prothom Alo.

Bangladesh seal historic one-day triumph over South Africa

India took 26 years and five series to register their first ODI series win in South Africa and Pakistan won on their fourth attempt.

Bangladesh won the first match at Centurion by 38 runs and before losing the second by seven wickets.

In the decider, the Tigers bowled out South Africa for 154 runs before racing to 156-1 in just 26.3 overs.

Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed, who took 5-35 and was named both the player of the match and of the series, was hailed as a hero.

Bangladesh are also looking good in Tests, having won their first five-day game against New Zealand in January.

Bangladesh will now play a two-Test series against South Africa, starting in Durban on March 31.

