ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 57 (1.33%)
BR30 15,410 Increased By 391.1 (2.6%)
KSE100 43,523 Increased By 345.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,622 Increased By 152.1 (0.92%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s REER rises marginally to 97.91 in February

BR Web Desk 24 Mar, 2022

Pakistan's Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, increased marginally to 97.91 in February 2022, as compared to 97.04 recorded in January 2022, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

A REER below 100 means the country’s exports are competitive, while imports are expensive. The situation reverses when REER stands above 100 on the index.

As per the latest data by the SBP, the REER increased 0.89% on a monthly basis but stands 5.04 points below 102.95 recorded in April 2021.

The index registered a year-on-year increase in February 2022 against the value of 97.22 recorded in February of the previous year.

As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the decrease in REER implies that exports have become cheaper and imports more expensive; therefore, a decrease indicates a gain in trade competitiveness.

REER increases marginally to 97.03 in January 2022

In February, the country’s C/A deficit sharply declined by 78% during February 2022 compared to January 2022, mainly due to a lower import bill. Cumulatively, CAD stood at $12.1 billion during the eight-month period of the ongoing fiscal year (July-February of FY22), compared to a surplus of $994 million during the same eight months of the previous fiscal year (FY21), showed SBP data.

The SBP reported that the country posted a current account deficit of $545 million for the month of February 2022 as against $2.531 billion in January 2022, depicting a decline of $1.986 billion.

The deficit in February is the lowest in FY22 and only one-fifth the level of January 2022.

Pakistan trade deficit SBP Exchange rate CAD REER CAD $

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s REER rises marginally to 97.91 in February

SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall to lowest level in almost a year

PM Imran urges nation to join him at PTI's March 27 rally against 'evil'

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

Taliban vow to address 'all concerns' of China as Wang visits

Article 63-A: SC adjourns hearing till Friday

US reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

KSE-100 recovers intra-day losses to end with 0.74% gain

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Pakistan’s B2B startup Jugnu says it has raised $22.5mn

Oil prices steady as Western leaders meet over Ukraine crisis

Read more stories