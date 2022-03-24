Hong Kong shares close lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Thursday with deep losses, in line with a sell-off on Wall Street and following a strong rally over the past week, with traders keeping a focus on the Ukraine war.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.94 percent, or 208.13 points, to 21,945.95.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.63 percent, or 20.77 points, to 3,250.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.87 percent, or 18.86 points, to 2,144.34.