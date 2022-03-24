ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,324 Increased By 37 (0.86%)
BR30 15,254 Increased By 235.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 43,538 Increased By 360.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,623 Increased By 152.7 (0.93%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Hong Kong shares close lower

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Thursday with deep losses, in line with a sell-off on Wall Street and following a strong rally over the past week, with traders keeping a focus on the Ukraine war.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.94 percent, or 208.13 points, to 21,945.95.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.63 percent, or 20.77 points, to 3,250.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.87 percent, or 18.86 points, to 2,144.34.

