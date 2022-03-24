ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
Australia set Pakistan target of 351 in series decider

AFP Updated 24 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Australia set Pakistan a target of 351 runs to win the series-deciding third Test after declaring their second innings at 227-3 in Lahore on Thursday.

Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 104 and Travis Head 11 when skipper Pat Cummins declared the innings, just 22 minutes after play resumed following tea.

Pakistan have 121 overs to reach the target or bat out for a fighting draw.

Cummins, Starc put Australia in control in third Pakistan Test

Australia made 391 in their first innings, while Pakistan replied with 268.

The first two Tests of the series -- Australia's first in Pakistan for 24 years -- ended in draws in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Babar Azam David Warner Marnus Labuschagne Usman Khawaja Pakistan vs Australia

