Australia set Pakistan target of 351 in series decider

LAHORE: Australia set Pakistan a target of 351 runs to win the series-deciding third Test after declaring their second innings at 227-3 in Lahore on Thursday.

Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 104 and Travis Head 11 when skipper Pat Cummins declared the innings, just 22 minutes after play resumed following tea.

Pakistan have 121 overs to reach the target or bat out for a fighting draw.

Australia made 391 in their first innings, while Pakistan replied with 268.

The first two Tests of the series -- Australia's first in Pakistan for 24 years -- ended in draws in Rawalpindi and Karachi.