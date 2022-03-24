PM Imran urges nation to join him at D-Chowk against 'evil'

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to citizens to head to Islamabad’s D-Chowk on March 27 to show that they are against "evil", referring to the horse-trading taking place ahead of the no-confidence motion against him by the opposition.

In a message to the nation, the PM said that Muslims have been told to "stand with the good and against evil".

He further said that a "gang of thieves" has been indulging in corruption for the past 30 years and has now united and put a price on the "conscience" of public representatives.

"I want the entire nation to join me on March 27 to send one message that we are not with evil, we are against it. That we are against the crimes being committed, where you are buying the conscience of public representatives with looted money."

He continued that this would show that no one should have the guts to participate in horse-trading.

Last week, the PTI had announced a rally at D-Chowk on March 27 to “show the world how the people of Pakistan stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

PTI to hold rally at D-Chowk on March 27: Asad Umar

“A historic gathering is going to be held on March 27. The world will see how the people of Pakistan stand with their captain for their independence and sovereignty,” Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Aamer Mehmood Kiani, giving details of the rally, claimed that one million people will attend.

The rally will be held amid the session of the lower house on the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Imran on March 25.

The session will convene at 11am on Friday and will be the 41st session of the current National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the PM, talking to journalists on Wednesday, said that he would not resign under any circumstances and claimed that the PTI will emerge victorious from the no-confidence resolution against him submitted by the joint-opposition.

PM says won’t resign ahead of no-trust vote

“I will never resign, rather I will give a big surprise to the joint-opposition. I will reveal all my cards one day before the voting on no-confidence resolution. I will stand victorious in the 'no-confidence match' and the opposition will be stunned over the loss of their votes in support of the no-confidence resolution.”

“No one should be under the false impression that I will sit at home. I will not resign, and why should I? Should I resign due to the pressure from thieves?” the PM said.

He said “Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a 12th player and it is now time to remove him from the team.” Answering a question, the prime minister confirmed that he met Chaudhry Nisar, adding his relations with the former interior minister were over 40 years old.