Chinese minister to make highest-level visit to India since 2020 clash

NEW DELHI: China’s foreign minister will visit New Delhi for talks on Friday, an Indian official said, though neither side has formally announced what would be the highest-level visit since border clashes soured relations two years ago.

China and India should not "drain each others' energies", says Chinese foreign minister

Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended a conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan, a close China ally, this week and is also set to visit Nepal on Friday as part of a tour of South Asia.