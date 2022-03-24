ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Zardari, Bilawal greet nation on Pakistan Day

NNI 24 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day and tweeted: “Today is the day to renew the oath of allegiance to the Constitution and pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the country”.

“This day also reminds us of our elders who had set a goal in the form of Pakistan Resolution. Our elders had adopted the path of democratic struggle to achieve this great goal”, Bilawal said.

“The PPP has been acting upon the idea and vision of Quaid-e-Azam since the first day of its formation to date”, he maintained and stated that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a global icon of constitutionalism and the rule of law.

“Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave the country the first unanimous constitution and laid the foundation of the nuclear programme for national defence”, Bilawal said and added that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto fought for democracy for a long time and restored the Constitution in its original form.

“Shaheed Benazir Bhutto also gave the gift of missile technology for national defense”, Bilawal stated and affirmed that former president Asif Ali Zardari took innumerable steps like 18th amendment, NFC award and Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The PPP chairman deplored that the country had once again been brought to a dangerous turning point, adding that violations of the Constitution were being committed in front of the nation.

Meanwhile, the PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari also threw light on the importance of the 1973 Constitution in his message on Pakistan Day. He said that the 1973 Constitution was the guarantor of a strong federation, adding the defence of the country was strong that day.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Day

