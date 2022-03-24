SITE Association of Industry celebrates Pakistan Day

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry organized a simple bit impressive programme to celebrate Pakistan Day in which, officials from Sindh Police and Rangers Security Guards were invited.

On this occasion, President Abdul Rasheed, Vice President Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Ex-President Saleem Parekh, Chairman Law & Order Abdul Hadi, Saleem Nagaria, Riazuddin, Hussain Moosani, Haris Shakoor and Imran Ghani from SITE Association participated. DSP SITE Jahan Khan Niazi, SHOs of SITE Police Station A&B, DIB Incharge and SO Traffic were also present on this occasion.

President Abdul Rasheed hoisted national flag along with industrialists and officials of Police expressing good wishes for the country, prayed for its prosperity.

Later, Flag March of police personnel and Rangers Security Guards was started from SITE Association’s office which passed through Metroville, Zia More, Labour square, Rasheedabad, Ghani Chowrangi, Philips Chowrangi, Siemens Chowrangi and concluded at Association’s office. People present on this occasion expressed their emotions by chanting slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad.

