Farrukh heaps praise on PM

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made matchless diplomatic achievements in the last three and half years.

He, in a series of tweets, said PM Imran Khan, in comparison to all the past governments, had made numerous diplomatic achievements during the last three and half years.

Farrukh said it was the first time in the history that the country got a leader who went beyond the politics of “chits” and had courage to speak [with other countries’ leaders] by looking into eyes. The entire world respected the prime minister, he added. Highlighting the prime minister’s achievements at foreign front, he said two meetings of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were held in the country in the last three months.