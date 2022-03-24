Pakistan Day celebrated at PAF bases, installations with zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Day was celebrated at all Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervor.

The daylong celebrations started with special prayers after Fajr for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim World, said a PAF media release.

A Guard Mounting and Wreath Laying Ceremony was also held at the Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore.

Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers.