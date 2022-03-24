ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 24 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
March 23, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        22-Mar-22      21-Mar-22      18-Mar-22      17-Mar-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.113958       0.113721       0.113802       0.113891
Euro                             0.799029       0.798769       0.796978       0.798917
Japanese yen                    0.0060401                     0.0061004      0.0060766
U.K. pound                       0.958306       0.951098       0.950574       0.951058
U.S. dollar                      0.724809       0.723654       0.723999       0.722936
Algerian dinar                   0.005075       0.005081      0.0050915      0.0050809
Australian dollar                0.535924       0.535793       0.534311       0.529045
Botswana pula                    0.062551       0.062451      0.0627707       0.062534
Brazilian real                   0.147313       0.145722       0.143636       0.142428
Brunei dollar                    0.533615       0.533668       0.534041       0.532471
Canadian dollar                  0.575794       0.574648       0.573828       0.571446
Chilean peso                    0.0009077       0.000902      0.0009071      0.0008997
Czech koruna                     0.032355      0.0320822      0.0322408
Danish krone                     0.107393       0.107346       0.107088       0.107324
Indian rupee                    0.0094894       0.009505                     0.0095257
Israeli New Shekel               0.223419
Korean won                      0.0005972       0.000598      0.0005932      0.0005828
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.38346        2.38162                       2.37925
Malaysian ringgit                0.172021       0.172299       0.172258       0.172538
Mauritian rupee                 0.0163919       0.016414      0.0164407      0.0164767
Mexican peso                    0.0357433                     0.0354649      0.0351648
New Zealand dollar               0.498089       0.500551       0.499053       0.494705
Norwegian krone                                               0.0822138      0.0816886
Omani rial                        1.88507        1.88207                        1.8802
Peruvian sol                     0.191342       0.192502       0.193817
Philippine peso                 0.0138415       0.013827      0.0138785      0.0138268
Polish zloty                     0.169665       0.170496       0.169527       0.170492
Qatari riyal                     0.199123       0.198806                      0.198609
Russian ruble                   0.0069644       0.006913      0.0069647      0.0068982
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.193282       0.192974                      0.192783
Singapore dollar                 0.533615       0.533668       0.534041       0.532471
South African rand              0.0488564                     0.0483328      0.0483471
Swedish krona                   0.0764768       0.076739      0.0767737      0.0768141
Swiss franc                      0.777537       0.773793       0.769204
Thai baht                       0.0215512       0.021627      0.0217371      0.0217405
Trinidadian dollar               0.107132       0.107086       0.107409       0.107178
U.A.E. dirham                    0.197361       0.197047                      0.196851
Uruguayan peso                  0.0171261       0.017018      0.0169885      0.0170075
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Euro IMF Chinese yuan Japanese Yen Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Dignitaries witness display of sheer power at parade

Country reports ‘zero Covid-19 death for first time’: Umar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

FBR website temporarily shut down

Read more stories