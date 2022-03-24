WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 23, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 22-Mar-22 21-Mar-22 18-Mar-22 17-Mar-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.113958 0.113721 0.113802 0.113891
Euro 0.799029 0.798769 0.796978 0.798917
Japanese yen 0.0060401 0.0061004 0.0060766
U.K. pound 0.958306 0.951098 0.950574 0.951058
U.S. dollar 0.724809 0.723654 0.723999 0.722936
Algerian dinar 0.005075 0.005081 0.0050915 0.0050809
Australian dollar 0.535924 0.535793 0.534311 0.529045
Botswana pula 0.062551 0.062451 0.0627707 0.062534
Brazilian real 0.147313 0.145722 0.143636 0.142428
Brunei dollar 0.533615 0.533668 0.534041 0.532471
Canadian dollar 0.575794 0.574648 0.573828 0.571446
Chilean peso 0.0009077 0.000902 0.0009071 0.0008997
Czech koruna 0.032355 0.0320822 0.0322408
Danish krone 0.107393 0.107346 0.107088 0.107324
Indian rupee 0.0094894 0.009505 0.0095257
Israeli New Shekel 0.223419
Korean won 0.0005972 0.000598 0.0005932 0.0005828
Kuwaiti dinar 2.38346 2.38162 2.37925
Malaysian ringgit 0.172021 0.172299 0.172258 0.172538
Mauritian rupee 0.0163919 0.016414 0.0164407 0.0164767
Mexican peso 0.0357433 0.0354649 0.0351648
New Zealand dollar 0.498089 0.500551 0.499053 0.494705
Norwegian krone 0.0822138 0.0816886
Omani rial 1.88507 1.88207 1.8802
Peruvian sol 0.191342 0.192502 0.193817
Philippine peso 0.0138415 0.013827 0.0138785 0.0138268
Polish zloty 0.169665 0.170496 0.169527 0.170492
Qatari riyal 0.199123 0.198806 0.198609
Russian ruble 0.0069644 0.006913 0.0069647 0.0068982
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193282 0.192974 0.192783
Singapore dollar 0.533615 0.533668 0.534041 0.532471
South African rand 0.0488564 0.0483328 0.0483471
Swedish krona 0.0764768 0.076739 0.0767737 0.0768141
Swiss franc 0.777537 0.773793 0.769204
Thai baht 0.0215512 0.021627 0.0217371 0.0217405
Trinidadian dollar 0.107132 0.107086 0.107409 0.107178
U.A.E. dirham 0.197361 0.197047 0.196851
Uruguayan peso 0.0171261 0.017018 0.0169885 0.0170075
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments