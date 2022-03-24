WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 23, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Mar-22 21-Mar-22 18-Mar-22 17-Mar-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.113958 0.113721 0.113802 0.113891 Euro 0.799029 0.798769 0.796978 0.798917 Japanese yen 0.0060401 0.0061004 0.0060766 U.K. pound 0.958306 0.951098 0.950574 0.951058 U.S. dollar 0.724809 0.723654 0.723999 0.722936 Algerian dinar 0.005075 0.005081 0.0050915 0.0050809 Australian dollar 0.535924 0.535793 0.534311 0.529045 Botswana pula 0.062551 0.062451 0.0627707 0.062534 Brazilian real 0.147313 0.145722 0.143636 0.142428 Brunei dollar 0.533615 0.533668 0.534041 0.532471 Canadian dollar 0.575794 0.574648 0.573828 0.571446 Chilean peso 0.0009077 0.000902 0.0009071 0.0008997 Czech koruna 0.032355 0.0320822 0.0322408 Danish krone 0.107393 0.107346 0.107088 0.107324 Indian rupee 0.0094894 0.009505 0.0095257 Israeli New Shekel 0.223419 Korean won 0.0005972 0.000598 0.0005932 0.0005828 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38346 2.38162 2.37925 Malaysian ringgit 0.172021 0.172299 0.172258 0.172538 Mauritian rupee 0.0163919 0.016414 0.0164407 0.0164767 Mexican peso 0.0357433 0.0354649 0.0351648 New Zealand dollar 0.498089 0.500551 0.499053 0.494705 Norwegian krone 0.0822138 0.0816886 Omani rial 1.88507 1.88207 1.8802 Peruvian sol 0.191342 0.192502 0.193817 Philippine peso 0.0138415 0.013827 0.0138785 0.0138268 Polish zloty 0.169665 0.170496 0.169527 0.170492 Qatari riyal 0.199123 0.198806 0.198609 Russian ruble 0.0069644 0.006913 0.0069647 0.0068982 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193282 0.192974 0.192783 Singapore dollar 0.533615 0.533668 0.534041 0.532471 South African rand 0.0488564 0.0483328 0.0483471 Swedish krona 0.0764768 0.076739 0.0767737 0.0768141 Swiss franc 0.777537 0.773793 0.769204 Thai baht 0.0215512 0.021627 0.0217371 0.0217405 Trinidadian dollar 0.107132 0.107086 0.107409 0.107178 U.A.E. dirham 0.197361 0.197047 0.196851 Uruguayan peso 0.0171261 0.017018 0.0169885 0.0170075 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022